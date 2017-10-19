Marico Ltd (MRCO.NS)
MRCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
314.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.05 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
Rs316.50
Open
Rs317.85
Day's High
Rs319.00
Day's Low
Rs313.40
Volume
62,532
Avg. Vol
1,097,971
52-wk High
Rs348.70
52-wk Low
Rs234.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Harsh Mariwala
|65
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Saugata Gupta
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Vivek Karve
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rajen Mariwala
|2005
|Non-Executive Director
|
Rishabh Mariwala
|2017
|Additional Non-Executive Director