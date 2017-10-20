Edition:
United States

Martinrea International Inc (MRE.TO)

MRE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.36CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.05 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
$12.41
Open
$12.41
Day's High
$12.49
Day's Low
$12.30
Volume
129,187
Avg. Vol
216,680
52-wk High
$12.88
52-wk Low
$6.70

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Robert Wildeboer

57 2015 Executive Chairman of the Board

Pat D'Eramo

54 2015 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Fred Di Tosto

2011 Chief Financial Officer

Juan Jose Nardiz Amurrio

President - Martinrea Honsel

Robert Fairchild

Executive Vice President - Sales and Engineering
» More People

Martinrea International Inc News