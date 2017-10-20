Martinrea International Inc (MRE.TO)
MRE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
12.36CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.05 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
$12.41
Open
$12.41
Day's High
$12.49
Day's Low
$12.30
Volume
129,187
Avg. Vol
216,680
52-wk High
$12.88
52-wk Low
$6.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Wildeboer
|57
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Pat D'Eramo
|54
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Fred Di Tosto
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Juan Jose Nardiz Amurrio
|President - Martinrea Honsel
|
Robert Fairchild
|Executive Vice President - Sales and Engineering