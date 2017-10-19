MRF Ltd (MRF.NS)
MRF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
63,522.50INR
19 Oct 2017
63,522.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-147.85 (-0.23%)
Rs-147.85 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs63,670.40
Rs63,670.40
Open
Rs63,670.40
Rs63,670.40
Day's High
Rs63,898.70
Rs63,898.70
Day's Low
Rs63,207.00
Rs63,207.00
Volume
922
922
Avg. Vol
11,327
11,327
52-wk High
Rs74,147.50
Rs74,147.50
52-wk Low
Rs46,199.90
Rs46,199.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
K Mammen
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Arun Mammen
|53
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Ravi Mannath
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
S. Dhanvanth Kumar
|2016
|Compliance Officer
|
Madhu Nainan
|2014
|Vice President - Finance