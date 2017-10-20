Marfrig Global Foods SA (MRFG3.SA)
MRFG3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
6.39BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Martin Secco Arias
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Jose Eduardo de Oliveira Miron
|53
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Heraldo Geres
|Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Rodrigo Marcal
|2014
|Director
