Merafe Resources Ltd (MRFJ.J)
MRFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
163.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
163.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.00 (+1.24%)
2.00 (+1.24%)
Prev Close
161.00
161.00
Open
158.00
158.00
Day's High
163.00
163.00
Day's Low
158.00
158.00
Volume
702,226
702,226
Avg. Vol
1,711,254
1,711,254
52-wk High
201.00
201.00
52-wk Low
108.00
108.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christopher Molefe
|68
|2003
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Zanele Matlala
|52
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Kajal Bissessor
|34
|2016
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Jurgens Zaayman
|48
|2007
|General Manager - Merafe Chrome
|
William Somerville
|60
|2015
|Company Secretary