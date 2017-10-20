Edition:
United States

Merafe Resources Ltd (MRFJ.J)

MRFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

163.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.00 (+1.24%)
Prev Close
161.00
Open
158.00
Day's High
163.00
Day's Low
158.00
Volume
702,226
Avg. Vol
1,711,254
52-wk High
201.00
52-wk Low
108.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Christopher Molefe

68 2003 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Zanele Matlala

52 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Kajal Bissessor

34 2016 Finance Director, Executive Director

Jurgens Zaayman

48 2007 General Manager - Merafe Chrome

William Somerville

60 2015 Company Secretary
Merafe Resources Ltd News

