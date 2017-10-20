Edition:
United States

Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N)

MRK.N on New York Stock Exchange

63.88USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.13 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
$63.75
Open
$63.81
Day's High
$63.99
Day's Low
$63.57
Volume
3,929,277
Avg. Vol
2,761,567
52-wk High
$66.80
52-wk Low
$58.29

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kenneth Frazier

62 2011 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Robert Davis

50 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Michael Holston

54 2015 Executive Vice President, General Counsel

Mirian Graddick-Weir

62 2009 Executive Vice President - Human Resources

Sanat Chattopadhyay

57 2016 Executive Vice President and President - Merck Manufacturing Division
Merck & Co Inc News

