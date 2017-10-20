Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N)
MRK.N on New York Stock Exchange
63.88USD
20 Oct 2017
63.88USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.13 (+0.20%)
$0.13 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
$63.75
$63.75
Open
$63.81
$63.81
Day's High
$63.99
$63.99
Day's Low
$63.57
$63.57
Volume
3,929,277
3,929,277
Avg. Vol
2,761,567
2,761,567
52-wk High
$66.80
$66.80
52-wk Low
$58.29
$58.29
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kenneth Frazier
|62
|2011
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Robert Davis
|50
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Michael Holston
|54
|2015
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel
|
Mirian Graddick-Weir
|62
|2009
|Executive Vice President - Human Resources
|
Sanat Chattopadhyay
|57
|2016
|Executive Vice President and President - Merck Manufacturing Division
- Merck to cut 1,800 U.S. sales jobs, add 960 in chronic care
- UPDATE 1-Merck to cut 1,800 U.S. sales jobs, add 960 in chronic care
- Merck to cut 1,800 U.S. sales jobs, add 960 jobs in chronic care
- Merck cyber attack may cost insurers $275 million: Verisk's PCS
- CORRECTED-Merck cyber attack may cost insurers $275 mln -Verisk's PCS