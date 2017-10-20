Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA (MRL.MC)
MRL.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
10.82EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.14 (-1.23%)
Prev Close
€10.96
Open
€10.90
Day's High
€10.92
Day's Low
€10.78
Volume
1,649,661
Avg. Vol
1,215,979
52-wk High
€11.89
52-wk Low
€9.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Francisco Javier Garcia-Carranza Benjumea
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Ismael Clemente Orrego
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Fernando Lacadena Azpeitia
|Finance Director
|
Miguel Ollero Barrera
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
David Brush
|Chief Investment Officer
- BRIEF-Merlin Properties to pay gross dividend of 0,20 eur/shr
- BRIEF-Merlin Properties buys office building in Lisbon for 60.3 mln euros
- BRIEF-Merlin Properties H1 net profit nearly doubles to 421.4 mln euros YoY
- BRIEF-Merlin to absorb two units in Spain
- BRIEF-Merlin buys its shares for 35 mln euros within divestment process carried out by Banco Popular