Mr Price Group Ltd (MRPJ.J)
MRPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
18,243.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
18,243.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
83.00 (+0.46%)
83.00 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
18,160.00
18,160.00
Open
18,311.00
18,311.00
Day's High
18,311.00
18,311.00
Day's Low
17,642.00
17,642.00
Volume
1,033,136
1,033,136
Avg. Vol
1,348,616
1,348,616
52-wk High
18,975.00
18,975.00
52-wk Low
12,559.00
12,559.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nigel Payne
|57
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stewart Cohen
|72
|2010
|Honorary Non-executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stuart Bird
|57
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Mark Blair
|51
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Verna Botha-Richards
|2016
|Head - Corporate Services and Sustainability