Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.BO)
MRTI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
7,736.35INR
19 Oct 2017
7,736.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-53.25 (-0.68%)
Rs-53.25 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
Rs7,789.60
Rs7,789.60
Open
Rs7,800.00
Rs7,800.00
Day's High
Rs7,849.00
Rs7,849.00
Day's Low
Rs7,690.05
Rs7,690.05
Volume
13,046
13,046
Avg. Vol
26,316
26,316
52-wk High
Rs8,200.00
Rs8,200.00
52-wk Low
Rs4,769.65
Rs4,769.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
R. Bhargava
|82
|2007
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Kenichi Ayukawa
|61
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Shigetoshi Torii
|2014
|Director - Production, Whole-Time Director
|
R. Gandhi
|Executive Officer - Production
|
T. Hashimoto
|2012
|Executive Officer - Marketing & Sales
- BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says Sept total production up 3.3 pct
- BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says August total sales up about 24 pct
- Japan's Suzuki Motor posts higher first quarter profit on strong India sales
- Japan's Suzuki Motor posts higher Q1 profit on strong India sales
- BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India July total sales up about 21 pct