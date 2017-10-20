Edition:
United States

Metro Inc (MRU.TO)

MRU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

40.70CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.09 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
$40.61
Open
$40.82
Day's High
$40.83
Day's Low
$40.59
Volume
376,749
Avg. Vol
571,809
52-wk High
$47.41
52-wk Low
$38.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Real Raymond

67 2015 Lead Independent Chairman of the Board

Eric La Fleche

55 2008 President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director

Francois Thibault

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Treasurer

Christian Bourbonniere

2015 Executive Vice President - Quebec Division Head

Carmine Fortino

2015 Executive Vice President - Ontario Division Head
» More People

Metro Inc News

» More MRU.TO News