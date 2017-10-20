Edition:
United States

MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA (MRVE3.SA)

MRVE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

14.09BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.39 (+2.85%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.70
Open
R$ 13.80
Day's High
R$ 14.11
Day's Low
R$ 13.66
Volume
5,026,500
Avg. Vol
3,519,139
52-wk High
R$ 16.15
52-wk Low
R$ 10.44

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza

59 2015 Chairman of the Board

Marcos Alberto Cabaleiro Fernandez

63 Vice Chairman of the Board

Leonardo Guimaraes Correa

57 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations

Rafael Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza

34 2015 Chief Executive Officer Region I, Director

Eduardo Fischer Teixeira de Souza

42 2010 Chief Executive Officer Region II
MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA News

