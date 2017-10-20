MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA (MRVE3.SA)
MRVE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
14.09BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.39 (+2.85%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.70
Open
R$ 13.80
Day's High
R$ 14.11
Day's Low
R$ 13.66
Volume
5,026,500
Avg. Vol
3,519,139
52-wk High
R$ 16.15
52-wk Low
R$ 10.44
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza
|59
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Marcos Alberto Cabaleiro Fernandez
|63
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Leonardo Guimaraes Correa
|57
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Rafael Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza
|34
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer Region I, Director
|
Eduardo Fischer Teixeira de Souza
|42
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer Region II