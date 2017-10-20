Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)
MSFT.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market
78.81USD
20 Oct 2017
78.81USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.90 (+1.16%)
$0.90 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
$77.91
$77.91
Open
$78.32
$78.32
Day's High
$78.96
$78.96
Day's Low
$78.22
$78.22
Volume
6,839,179
6,839,179
Avg. Vol
6,647,320
6,647,320
52-wk High
$78.96
$78.96
52-wk Low
$56.66
$56.66
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Thompson
|67
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Bradford Smith
|58
|2015
|President, Chief Legal Officer
|
Satya Nadella
|50
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
William Gates
|61
|2014
|Founder and Technology Advisor, Director
|
Amy Hood
|45
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
- Microsoft expands rural U.S. campaign with Green Bay Packers tie-up
- BRIEF-EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry
- Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft
- UPDATE 1-Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft
- Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft