Morneau Shepell Inc (MSI.TO)

MSI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

20.71CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.08 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
$20.63
Open
$20.50
Day's High
$20.74
Day's Low
$20.00
Volume
163,288
Avg. Vol
43,534
52-wk High
$21.81
52-wk Low
$17.78

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gillian Denham

56 2015 Chairman of the Board

William Morneau

77 2011 Honorary Chairman of the Board

Stephen Liptrap

51 2017 President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer

Scott Milligan

2009 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Hazel Claxton

2013 Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Vice President
Morneau Shepell Inc News

