Morneau Shepell Inc (MSI.TO)
MSI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
20.71CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gillian Denham
|56
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
William Morneau
|77
|2011
|Honorary Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Liptrap
|51
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer
|
Scott Milligan
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Hazel Claxton
|2013
|Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Vice President
- Canada finance minister says will adopt blind trust, divest assets
- UPDATE 2-Canada finance minister says will adopt blind trust, divest assets
- Canada's finmin says will adopt blind trust, divest assets
- Canada finance minister seeks advice on conflict of interest
- BRIEF-Morneau Shepell reports 7.7 pct rise in Q2 revenue