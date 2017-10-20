Marshalls PLC (MSLH.L)
MSLH.L on London Stock Exchange
470.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
470.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
6.60 (+1.42%)
6.60 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
463.40
463.40
Open
471.10
471.10
Day's High
473.40
473.40
Day's Low
468.10
468.10
Volume
296,441
296,441
Avg. Vol
294,761
294,761
52-wk High
473.40
473.40
52-wk Low
257.20
257.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andrew Allner
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Martyn Coffey
|55
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jack Clarke
|2014
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Cathy Baxandall
|2008
|Group Company Secretary
|
Graham Prothero
|55
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Marshalls Plc buys CPM Group for total cash consideration of 38.3 mln stg
- Breakingviews - These retail chains can resist the Amazon vortex
- CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-TJX among few bright spots in glum U.S. retail sector (Aug. 15)
- TJX among few bright spots in glum U.S. retail sector
- Off-price retailer TJX posts better-than-expected comparable sales