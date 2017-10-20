ArcelorMittal SA (MT.AS)
MT.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
25.17EUR
20 Oct 2017
25.17EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.50 (+2.05%)
€0.50 (+2.05%)
Prev Close
€24.67
€24.67
Open
€25.14
€25.14
Day's High
€25.45
€25.45
Day's Low
€24.93
€24.93
Volume
10,262,557
10,262,557
Avg. Vol
7,609,764
7,609,764
52-wk High
€26.52
€26.52
52-wk Low
€16.46
€16.46
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lakshmi Mittal
|67
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Aditya Mittal
|41
|2016
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer ArcelorMittal Europe
|
Henri Blaffart
|62
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Board, Group Head of Human Resources and Corporate Services
|
Brian Aranha
|61
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Board, Head of Strategy, CTO, R&D, CCM, and Global Automotive
|
Jefferson de Paula
|58
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer ArcelorMittal South America Long