MTN Group Ltd (MTNJ.J)

MTNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

12,468.54ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

19.54 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
12,449.00
Open
12,390.00
Day's High
12,600.00
Day's Low
12,390.00
Volume
2,955,106
Avg. Vol
6,085,670
52-wk High
13,495.00
52-wk Low
10,476.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Phuthuma Nhleko

56 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Rob Shuter

2017 Group President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Ralph Mupita

43 2017 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Gunter Engling

43 2017 Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Ferdi Moolman

2016 Chief Executive Officer: MTN Nigeria
MTN Group Ltd News

