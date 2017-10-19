Edition:
United States

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL.NS)

MTNL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

19.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs20.05
Open
Rs20.15
Day's High
Rs20.15
Day's Low
Rs19.80
Volume
250,256
Avg. Vol
1,531,831
52-wk High
Rs27.45
52-wk Low
Rs15.60

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

S. Sayal

2006 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Sunil Kumar

2013 Director - Human Resources, Executive Director

Sanjeev Kumar

2016 Director - Technical, Executive Director

Peeyush Aggarwal

55 2011 Executive Director, Mumbai

B. Mittal

2013 Executive Director, Delhi
» More People

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd News

» More MTNL.NS News