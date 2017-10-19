Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL.NS)
MTNL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
19.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs20.05
Open
Rs20.15
Day's High
Rs20.15
Day's Low
Rs19.80
Volume
250,256
Avg. Vol
1,531,831
52-wk High
Rs27.45
52-wk Low
Rs15.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
S. Sayal
|2006
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sunil Kumar
|2013
|Director - Human Resources, Executive Director
|
Sanjeev Kumar
|2016
|Director - Technical, Executive Director
|
Peeyush Aggarwal
|55
|2011
|Executive Director, Mumbai
|
B. Mittal
|2013
|Executive Director, Delhi
- BRIEF-Mahanagar Telephone Nigam gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 55 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Mahanagar Telephone Nigam seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs
- BRIEF-Mahanagar Telephone Nigam considers proposal for assets monetization
- BRIEF-India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam June-qtr loss narrows
- BRIEF-MTNL says co considering selling, leasing real estate, towers, ducts