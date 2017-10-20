Mitie Group PLC (MTO.L)
MTO.L on London Stock Exchange
239.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
239.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
3.00 (+1.27%)
3.00 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
236.00
236.00
Open
234.00
234.00
Day's High
239.00
239.00
Day's Low
233.80
233.80
Volume
1,356,103
1,356,103
Avg. Vol
1,547,318
1,547,318
52-wk High
313.50
313.50
52-wk Low
165.00
165.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Derek Mapp
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Phil Bentley
|58
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Sandip Mahajan
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Peter Dickinson
|2017
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Jennifer Duvalier
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-British outsourcing company Mitie wins Scottish contracts worth 50 mln stg
- BRIEF-Standard Life Aberdeen portfolio raises stake in Mitie to 8.08 pct - filing
- UPDATE 2-Britain's Mitie may cut 480 jobs, raises clean-up costs
- UPDATE 2-UK financial watchdog probes Mitie over timing of profit warning
- UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 29