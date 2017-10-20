Edition:
United States

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L)

MTRO.L on London Stock Exchange

3,620.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

74.00 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
3,546.00
Open
3,552.00
Day's High
3,620.00
Day's Low
3,552.00
Volume
192,167
Avg. Vol
120,131
52-wk High
3,872.00
52-wk Low
2,618.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Vernon Hill

71 2008 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Craig Donaldson

44 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Michael Brierley

57 Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director

Aisling Kane

47 Chief Operating Officer

Aileen Gillan

47 Chief Risk Officer
» More People

Metro Bank PLC News

» More MTRO.L News