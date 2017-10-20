Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L)
MTRO.L on London Stock Exchange
3,620.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
3,620.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
74.00 (+2.09%)
74.00 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
3,546.00
3,546.00
Open
3,552.00
3,552.00
Day's High
3,620.00
3,620.00
Day's Low
3,552.00
3,552.00
Volume
192,167
192,167
Avg. Vol
120,131
120,131
52-wk High
3,872.00
3,872.00
52-wk Low
2,618.00
2,618.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vernon Hill
|71
|2008
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Craig Donaldson
|44
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Michael Brierley
|57
|Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director
|
Aisling Kane
|47
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Aileen Gillan
|47
|Chief Risk Officer
- MOVES-Metro Bank names Roger Fenwick as director of specialist sectors
- BRIEF-Metro Bank appoints Martyn Atkinson as CIO
- UPDATE 1-Britain's Metro Bank raises cash, swings to H1 profit
- BRIEF-Metro Bank announces placing to raise about 277.9 mln pounds
- British lender Metro Bank swings to profit in first half