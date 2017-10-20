Edition:
United States

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTXGn.DE)

MTXGn.DE on Xetra

135.70EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.20 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
€135.50
Open
€135.45
Day's High
€137.00
Day's Low
€135.40
Volume
136,110
Avg. Vol
131,693
52-wk High
€139.15
52-wk Low
€89.11

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Klaus Eberhardt

69 2008 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Reiner Winkler

56 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Director of Labor Resources, Member of the Management Board

Josef Mailer

2015 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Rainer Martens

56 2006 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board

Michael Roeger

2015 Vice President of Investor Relations
» More People

MTU Aero Engines AG News

» More MTXGn.DE News