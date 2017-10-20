Edition:
United States

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO)

MTY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

49.45CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.19 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
$49.26
Open
$49.00
Day's High
$49.45
Day's Low
$49.00
Volume
9,642
Avg. Vol
19,080
52-wk High
$53.20
52-wk Low
$44.75

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Stanley Ma

2004 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Eric Lefebvre

2012 Chief Financial Officer

Claude St-Pierre

2012 Chief Operating Officer, Secretary, Director

Murat Armutlu

2005 Independent Director

Dickie Orr

2011 Independent Director
MTY Food Group Inc. News

