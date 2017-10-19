Muthoot Finance Ltd (MUTT.NS)
MUTT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
499.60INR
19 Oct 2017
499.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.30 (-0.66%)
Rs-3.30 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs502.90
Rs502.90
Open
Rs504.45
Rs504.45
Day's High
Rs505.00
Rs505.00
Day's Low
Rs496.95
Rs496.95
Volume
46,582
46,582
Avg. Vol
723,272
723,272
52-wk High
Rs525.50
Rs525.50
52-wk Low
Rs262.00
Rs262.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
M. G. George Muthoot
|65
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Maxin James
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
George Muthoot
|58
|Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director
|
George Muthoot
|63
|Whole Time Director
|
George Muthoot
|61
|Whole Time Director