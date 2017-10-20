Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen (MUVGn.DE)
MUVGn.DE on Xetra
188.35EUR
20 Oct 2017
188.35EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.65 (+0.88%)
€1.65 (+0.88%)
Prev Close
€186.70
€186.70
Open
€186.90
€186.90
Day's High
€188.90
€188.90
Day's Low
€186.90
€186.90
Volume
718,398
718,398
Avg. Vol
561,749
561,749
52-wk High
€189.40
€189.40
52-wk Low
€165.55
€165.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bernd Pischetsrieder
|69
|2013
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Hans-Juergen Schinzler
|77
|2013
|Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Joachim Wenning
|52
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Marco Noerenberg
|2014
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Joerg Schneider
|59
|2000
|Member of the Management Board, CFO, Chief Compliance Officer, Controller, Director of IR
