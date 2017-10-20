Edition:
Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen (MUVGn.DE)

MUVGn.DE on Xetra

188.35EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.65 (+0.88%)
Prev Close
€186.70
Open
€186.90
Day's High
€188.90
Day's Low
€186.90
Volume
718,398
Avg. Vol
561,749
52-wk High
€189.40
52-wk Low
€165.55

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Bernd Pischetsrieder

69 2013 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Hans-Juergen Schinzler

77 2013 Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Joachim Wenning

52 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Marco Noerenberg

2014 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Joerg Schneider

59 2000 Member of the Management Board, CFO, Chief Compliance Officer, Controller, Director of IR
Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen News

