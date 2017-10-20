Wendel SE (MWDP.PA)
MWDP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
138.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
138.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.15 (+0.83%)
€1.15 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
€137.80
€137.80
Open
€138.20
€138.20
Day's High
€139.00
€139.00
Day's Low
€138.05
€138.05
Volume
60,563
60,563
Avg. Vol
63,268
63,268
52-wk High
€142.50
€142.50
52-wk Low
€99.75
€99.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Francois de Wendel
|68
|2013
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Frederic Lemoine
|52
|Chairman of the Management Board, Member of the Management Committee
|
Dominique Heriard-Dubreuil
|71
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Benoit Drillaud
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jerome Michiels
|2015
|Finance Director
