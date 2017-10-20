Edition:
United States

Wendel SE (MWDP.PA)

MWDP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

138.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.15 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
€137.80
Open
€138.20
Day's High
€139.00
Day's Low
€138.05
Volume
60,563
Avg. Vol
63,268
52-wk High
€142.50
52-wk Low
€99.75

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Francois de Wendel

68 2013 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Frederic Lemoine

52 Chairman of the Management Board, Member of the Management Committee

Dominique Heriard-Dubreuil

71 2013 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Benoit Drillaud

Chief Financial Officer

Jerome Michiels

2015 Finance Director
» More People

Wendel SE News

» More MWDP.PA News