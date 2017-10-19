Edition:
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (NABV.NS)

NABV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

131.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.10 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
Rs130.80
Open
Rs131.80
Day's High
Rs134.40
Day's Low
Rs130.10
Volume
129,179
Avg. Vol
292,142
52-wk High
Rs155.00
52-wk Low
Rs103.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Devineni Ashok

55 2009 Executive Chairman of the Board

T. Hari Babu

2011 Chief Financial Officer

V. Raju

2016 Chief Investor Relations and Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Pinnamaneni Prasad

61 2009 Managing Director, Executive Director

Chalasani Durga Prasad

63 2003 Director - Business Development, Executive Director
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd News

