Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NAFL.NS)
NAFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
711.10INR
19 Oct 2017
711.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.00 (+0.57%)
Rs4.00 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs707.10
Rs707.10
Open
Rs712.00
Rs712.00
Day's High
Rs724.85
Rs724.85
Day's Low
Rs709.80
Rs709.80
Volume
13,199
13,199
Avg. Vol
66,965
66,965
52-wk High
Rs799.20
Rs799.20
52-wk Low
Rs430.00
Rs430.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vishad Mafatlal
|42
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Niraj Mankad
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Shekhar Khanolkar
|47
|2011
|Managing Director, Whole Time Director
|
Atul Srivastava
|63
|2015
|Additional Director
|
Harish Engineer
|66
|2013
|Independent Director