National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALU.NS)
NALU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
85.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.65 (-1.89%)
Prev Close
Rs87.10
Open
Rs87.50
Day's High
Rs87.50
Day's Low
Rs84.55
Volume
1,586,512
Avg. Vol
4,607,828
52-wk High
Rs89.55
52-wk Low
Rs45.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tapan Chand
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
N. Mohanty
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
K. Samal
|56
|2014
|Finance Director, Whole time Director
|
S. Mahapatra
|59
|2011
|Director - Production, Whole time Director
|
Basant Thakur
|2016
|Executive Director - (HR)