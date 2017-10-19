Natco Pharma Ltd (NATP.NS)
NATP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
987.00INR
19 Oct 2017
987.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.60 (-0.36%)
Rs-3.60 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs990.60
Rs990.60
Open
Rs994.00
Rs994.00
Day's High
Rs994.00
Rs994.00
Day's Low
Rs983.05
Rs983.05
Volume
29,199
29,199
Avg. Vol
429,903
429,903
52-wk High
Rs1,090.00
Rs1,090.00
52-wk Low
Rs500.00
Rs500.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
V. Nannapaneni
|68
|Executive Chairman of the board, Managing Director
|
Rajeev Nannapaneni
|37
|2012
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
S. V. V. N. Appa Rao
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance and Accounts
|
Linga Rao
|2015
|President - Technical Affairs, Director
|
P. S. R. K. Prasad
|2014
|Executive Vice President - Corporate Engineering Services, Additional Wholetime Director
- BRIEF-Natco Pharma's marketing partner Mylan launches generic glatiramer acetate in U.S.
- BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing V.C. Nannapaneni as chairman, MD
- BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets shareholders' nod for reappointment of V C Nannapaneni as chairman, MD
- BRIEF-Natco Pharma says co, Lupin get FDA nod for generic lanthanum carbonate chewable tablets
- BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma June-qtr consol profit surges