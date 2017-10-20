Naturex SA (NATU.PA)
NATU.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
99.27EUR
20 Oct 2017
99.27EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€4.05 (+4.25%)
€4.05 (+4.25%)
Prev Close
€95.22
€95.22
Open
€95.45
€95.45
Day's High
€99.90
€99.90
Day's Low
€95.45
€95.45
Volume
8,298
8,298
Avg. Vol
4,601
4,601
52-wk High
€99.90
€99.90
52-wk Low
€74.18
€74.18
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paul Lippens
|61
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Olivier Rigaud
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Helene Martel-Massignac
|52
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Francois De Gantes
|47
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Maxime Angelucci
|2013
|Group Chief Operating Officer
- BRIEF-Naturex signs global distribution agreement with Mycotechnology
- BRIEF-Naturex H1 current operating income stable at 18.1 million euros
- BRIEF-Naturex acquires selected industrial technologies and operations of Haliburton International Foods
- BRIEF-Naturex H1 revenue stable at 207.5 million euros
- BRIEF-Naturex Q1 recurring operating EBITDA up at 15.8 million euros