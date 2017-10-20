Edition:
United States

Naturex SA (NATU.PA)

NATU.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

99.27EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€4.05 (+4.25%)
Prev Close
€95.22
Open
€95.45
Day's High
€99.90
Day's Low
€95.45
Volume
8,298
Avg. Vol
4,601
52-wk High
€99.90
52-wk Low
€74.18

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Paul Lippens

61 2015 Chairman of the Board

Olivier Rigaud

2014 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Helene Martel-Massignac

52 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

Francois De Gantes

47 Chief Financial Officer

Maxime Angelucci

2013 Group Chief Operating Officer
» More People

Naturex SA News

» More NATU.PA News