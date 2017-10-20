Natura Cosmeticos SA (NATU3.SA)
NATU3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
30.97BRL
20 Oct 2017
30.97BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.16 (+0.52%)
R$ 0.16 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.81
R$ 30.81
Open
R$ 30.86
R$ 30.86
Day's High
R$ 31.50
R$ 31.50
Day's Low
R$ 30.53
R$ 30.53
Volume
862,700
862,700
Avg. Vol
2,128,850
2,128,850
52-wk High
R$ 36.19
R$ 36.19
52-wk Low
R$ 21.75
R$ 21.75
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos
|65
|Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Antonio Luiz da Cunha Seabra
|74
|Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Guilherme Peirao Leal
|67
|2011
|Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Joao Paulo Brotto Goncalves Ferreira
|49
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Jose Roberto Lettiere
|54
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
- Brazil's Natura taps David Boynton as The Body Shop CEO
- Brazil's Natura expands board, sets guidance for first time
- BRIEF-L'Oreal finalised sale of Body Shop to Natura
- BRIEF-L'Oreal, Natura sign formal contract for previously announced Body Shop sale
- Brazil's Natura says to sign The Body Shop deal on June 26