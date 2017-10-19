Edition:
United States

NBCC (India) Ltd (NBCC.NS)

NBCC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

253.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.30 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs251.30
Open
Rs252.55
Day's High
Rs256.30
Day's Low
Rs251.00
Volume
1,016,903
Avg. Vol
1,397,153
52-wk High
Rs256.30
52-wk Low
Rs132.70

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anoop Mittal

2013 Functional Chairman-cum Managing Director

S. Pal

2013 Director - Finance, Functional Director

Deepti Gambhir

2013 Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary, IR Contact Officer

Rajendra Chaudhari

50 2015 Director - Commercial, Functional Director

S. Chaudhary

54 2013 Director - Projects, Functional Director
NBCC (India) Ltd News