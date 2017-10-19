NBCC (India) Ltd (NBCC.NS)
NBCC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
253.60INR
19 Oct 2017
253.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.30 (+0.92%)
Rs2.30 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs251.30
Rs251.30
Open
Rs252.55
Rs252.55
Day's High
Rs256.30
Rs256.30
Day's Low
Rs251.00
Rs251.00
Volume
1,016,903
1,016,903
Avg. Vol
1,397,153
1,397,153
52-wk High
Rs256.30
Rs256.30
52-wk Low
Rs132.70
Rs132.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anoop Mittal
|2013
|Functional Chairman-cum Managing Director
|
S. Pal
|2013
|Director - Finance, Functional Director
|
Deepti Gambhir
|2013
|Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary, IR Contact Officer
|
Rajendra Chaudhari
|50
|2015
|Director - Commercial, Functional Director
|
S. Chaudhary
|54
|2013
|Director - Projects, Functional Director