NRB Bearings Ltd (NBEA.NS)
NBEA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
136.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Trilochan Sahney
|2010
|Executive Non Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Harshbeena Zaveri
|2010
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-Time Non Independent Director
|
Satish Rangani
|68
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Executive Director, Company Secretary
|
Devesh Sahney
|46
|2001
|Wholetime Non Independent Director
|
Rustom Desai
|45
|2017
|Additional Non-Independent Non-Executive Director