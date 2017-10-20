NCC Group PLC (NCCG.L)
NCCG.L on London Stock Exchange
234.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
234.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.00 (-0.85%)
-2.00 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
236.00
236.00
Open
237.00
237.00
Day's High
238.00
238.00
Day's Low
232.25
232.25
Volume
407,838
407,838
Avg. Vol
665,665
665,665
52-wk High
267.61
267.61
52-wk Low
87.80
87.80
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christopher Stone
|54
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Brian Tenner
|47
|2017
|Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Daniel Liptrott
|2016
|Group Managing Director - Escrow
|
Roger Gary Rawlinson
|2014
|Group Managing Director - Assurance
|
Rob Horton
|2014
|European Managing Director - Assurance