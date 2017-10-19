Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (NEFI.NS)
NEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
51.00INR
19 Oct 2017
51.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+0.89%)
Rs0.45 (+0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs50.55
Rs50.55
Open
Rs50.85
Rs50.85
Day's High
Rs51.65
Rs51.65
Day's Low
Rs50.40
Rs50.40
Volume
321,693
321,693
Avg. Vol
848,458
848,458
52-wk High
Rs59.30
Rs59.30
52-wk Low
Rs27.45
Rs27.45
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Adil Zainulbhai
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
A. Parigi
|2015
|Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Ramesh Damani
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Yug Samrat
|2011
|Assistant Vice President - Corporate Affairs, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
P.M.S. Prasad
|2017
|Non-Executive Director