Netas Telekomunikasyon AS (NETAS.IS)
NETAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
15.30TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Walsh
|2011
|Chairman of the Board
|
M. Cumhur Ozdemir
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
M. Ilker Caliskan
|45
|2010
|Vice General Manager - Finance and Information Systems
|
Cemil Altay
|2004
|General Manager
|
Kamil Orman
|64
|2013
|Vice General Manager