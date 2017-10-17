Edition:
United States

Netas Telekomunikasyon AS (NETAS.IS)

NETAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

15.30TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.91TL (+6.32%)
Prev Close
14.39TL
Open
14.48TL
Day's High
15.32TL
Day's Low
14.45TL
Volume
5,678,079
Avg. Vol
1,973,134
52-wk High
15.66TL
52-wk Low
9.00TL

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Walsh

2011 Chairman of the Board

M. Cumhur Ozdemir

2013 Vice Chairman of the Board

M. Ilker Caliskan

45 2010 Vice General Manager - Finance and Information Systems

Cemil Altay

2004 General Manager

Kamil Orman

64 2013 Vice General Manager
» More People

Netas Telekomunikasyon AS News