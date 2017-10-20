Nexans SA (NEXS.PA)
NEXS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
52.53EUR
20 Oct 2017
52.53EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.07 (-0.13%)
€-0.07 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
€52.60
€52.60
Open
€52.80
€52.80
Day's High
€53.13
€53.13
Day's Low
€52.53
€52.53
Volume
111,244
111,244
Avg. Vol
144,255
144,255
52-wk High
€55.90
€55.90
52-wk Low
€44.95
€44.95
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Georges Chodron de Courcel
|67
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Arnaud Poupart-Lafarge
|52
|2014
|Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer
|
Nicolas Badre
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Pascal Portevin
|2014
|Senior Corporate Executive Vice President, International and Operations, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Benjamin Fitoussi
|2016
|Senior Executive Vice President, MERA (Middle-East Russia Africa) and Industry Solutions & Projects Business Group
- General Cable receives bids from European rivals Prysmian, Nexans and NKT: sources
- UPDATE 2-General Cable receives bids from European rivals Prysmian, Nexans and NKT -sources
- General Cable receives bids from European rivals Prysmian, Nexans and NKT -sources
- BRIEF-Nexans to install 149 charging stations in ardenne-metropole