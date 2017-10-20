Edition:
United States

Nexans SA (NEXS.PA)

NEXS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

52.53EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.07 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
€52.60
Open
€52.80
Day's High
€53.13
Day's Low
€52.53
Volume
111,244
Avg. Vol
144,255
52-wk High
€55.90
52-wk Low
€44.95

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Georges Chodron de Courcel

67 2016 Chairman of the Board

Arnaud Poupart-Lafarge

52 2014 Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer

Nicolas Badre

2012 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Pascal Portevin

2014 Senior Corporate Executive Vice President, International and Operations, Member of the Executive Committee

Benjamin Fitoussi

2016 Senior Executive Vice President, MERA (Middle-East Russia Africa) and Industry Solutions & Projects Business Group
