New Flyer Industries Inc (NFI.TO)
NFI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
53.30CAD
20 Oct 2017
53.30CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.06 (+0.11%)
$0.06 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
$53.24
$53.24
Open
$53.39
$53.39
Day's High
$53.70
$53.70
Day's Low
$53.23
$53.23
Volume
110,954
110,954
Avg. Vol
152,464
152,464
52-wk High
$57.70
$57.70
52-wk Low
$36.25
$36.25
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Brian Tobin
|62
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Soubry
|54
|2009
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Glenn Asham
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Brian Dewsnup
|President - Aftermarket Parts Business
|
Wayne Joseph
|2016
|President - Transit Bus Business
- BRIEF-County of Fairfax awards contract for up to 500 buses to New Flyer
- BRIEF-New Flyer of America investing additional USD $25 million in Anniston, AL
- BRIEF-Edmonton awards New Flyer a contract for 110 clean diesel buses
- BRIEF-San Francisco expands its zero-emission footprint with an order for 185 trolley-electric buses
- BRIEF-New Flyer Industries delivers 991 EUs in Q2 2017, an increase of 79 EUs