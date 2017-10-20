National Grid PLC (NG.L)
NG.L on London Stock Exchange
925.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
925.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-9.00 (-0.96%)
-9.00 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
934.80
934.80
Open
935.20
935.20
Day's High
938.90
938.90
Day's Low
925.10
925.10
Volume
5,329,001
5,329,001
Avg. Vol
8,731,277
8,731,277
52-wk High
1,174.36
1,174.36
52-wk Low
910.30
910.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Gershon
|70
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
John Pettigrew
|48
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Andrew Bonfield
|54
|2010
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Richard Adduci
|Chief Information Officer
|
Alison Kay
|53
|2013
|Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
