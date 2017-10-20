New Gold Inc (NGD.TO)
NGD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.61CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.15 (+3.36%)
Prev Close
$4.46
Open
$4.58
Day's High
$4.76
Day's Low
$4.58
Volume
1,411,484
Avg. Vol
1,103,004
52-wk High
$6.09
52-wk Low
$3.11
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Pearce
|60
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Hannes Portmann
|37
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Paula Myson
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Barry O'Shea
|2017
|Vice President - Finance, Vice President - Business Development
|
Lisa Damiani
|2013
|Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
- BRIEF-New Gold provides Rainy River project update schedule and capital cost remain on track
- BRIEF-New gold announces Paula Myson CFO
- BRIEF-New Gold reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04
- BRIEF-New Gold provides rainy river development update
- BRIEF-Parlane Resource says to sell all of its interest in big bear property to New Gold