New Gold Inc (NGD.TO)

NGD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.61CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.15 (+3.36%)
Prev Close
$4.46
Open
$4.58
Day's High
$4.76
Day's Low
$4.58
Volume
1,411,484
Avg. Vol
1,103,004
52-wk High
$6.09
52-wk Low
$3.11

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ian Pearce

60 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Hannes Portmann

37 2017 President, Chief Executive Officer

Paula Myson

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Barry O'Shea

2017 Vice President - Finance, Vice President - Business Development

Lisa Damiani

2013 Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
