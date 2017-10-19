NIIT Technologies Ltd (NITT.NS)
NITT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
611.85INR
19 Oct 2017
611.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.75 (-0.29%)
Rs-1.75 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs613.60
Rs613.60
Open
Rs616.55
Rs616.55
Day's High
Rs619.90
Rs619.90
Day's Low
Rs610.00
Rs610.00
Volume
106,899
106,899
Avg. Vol
466,284
466,284
52-wk High
Rs646.30
Rs646.30
52-wk Low
Rs366.55
Rs366.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajendra Pawar
|64
|2004
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sudhir Singh
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer-Designate
|
Amit Garg
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Lalit Sharma
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Arvind Thakur
|59
|2017
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
- BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies Sept qtr consol profit up about 14 pct
- BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies June qtr consol profit from cont ops up about 68 pct
- BRIEF-NIIT Tech announces acquisition of 55 pct interest in Ruletek by Incessant Technologies
- BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies appoints Sudhir Singh as CEO
- BRIEF-NIIT Technologies announces partnership with Arago