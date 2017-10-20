Edition:
United States

Nike Inc (NKE.N)

NKE.N on New York Stock Exchange

53.06USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.37 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
$52.69
Open
$52.79
Day's High
$53.50
Day's Low
$52.79
Volume
2,660,829
Avg. Vol
2,445,067
52-wk High
$60.53
52-wk Low
$49.04

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mark Parker

61 2016 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Campion

45 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Trevor Edwards

54 2013 President - Nike Brand

Michael Spillane

56 2016 President - Product and Merchandising

Eric Sprunk

53 2013 Chief Operating Officer
Nike Inc News

