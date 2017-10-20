Nemaska Lithium Inc (NMX.TO)
NMX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.61CAD
20 Oct 2017
1.61CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-2.42%)
$-0.04 (-2.42%)
Prev Close
$1.65
$1.65
Open
$1.69
$1.69
Day's High
$1.73
$1.73
Day's Low
$1.59
$1.59
Volume
3,899,075
3,899,075
Avg. Vol
997,436
997,436
52-wk High
$1.73
$1.73
52-wk Low
$0.95
$0.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michel Baril
|2008
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Guy Bourassa
|53
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary, Non-Independent Director
|
Steve Nadeau
|43
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Francois Godin
|2016
|Vice President - Operations
|
Paul-Henri Couture
|2013
|Director
- BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium provides project financing update
- BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey
- BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium obtains receipt for its offering of 47.6 mln shares
- BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium announces bought deal public offering of common shares
- BRIEF-Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium