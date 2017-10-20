Edition:
United States

NN Group NV (NN.AS)

NN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

36.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€36.65
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,010,644
52-wk High
€36.46
52-wk Low
€26.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jan Holsboer

70 2014 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Lard Friese

54 2014 Chairman of the Executive Board and the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Dick Harryvan

64 2016 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Delfin Rueda

53 2014 Vice Chairman of the Executive Board and the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer

David Knibbe

46 2014 Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer Netherlands Insurance and Global IT
NN Group NV News

