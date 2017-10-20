Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOGN.L)
NOGN.L on London Stock Exchange
384.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
384.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.90 (-0.49%)
-1.90 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
385.90
385.90
Open
394.30
394.30
Day's High
394.30
394.30
Day's Low
382.00
382.00
Volume
50,358
50,358
Avg. Vol
183,423
183,423
52-wk High
535.00
535.00
52-wk Low
342.00
342.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Atul Gupta
|57
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Thomas Richardson
|36
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Heinz Wendel
|63
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Kai-Uwe Kessel
|55
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Sergey Khafizov
|52
|2016
|Chief Business Development Officer