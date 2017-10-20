Northland Power Inc (NPI.TO)
NPI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
24.04CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
James Temerty
|2011
|Chairman of the Board
John Brace
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer
Salvatore Mantenuto
|2017
|Vice Chairman
Paul Bradley
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
Mike Crawley
|2015
|Executive Vice President - Development
- BRIEF-Northland Power Inc expects 332 MW offshore wind farm to begin full commercial operations by end of 2017
- BRIEF-MHI Vestas gets offshore wind order for 32 turbines in Germany
- BRIEF-Northland Power negotiates long-term enhanced dispatch contract at 120MW Iroquois Falls Facility
- CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise on recovery in oil prices
- BRIEF-Northland Power reports Q1 sales C$177.4 million