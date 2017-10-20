Naspers Ltd (NPNJn.J)
NPNJn.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
330,112.25ZAc
20 Oct 2017
330,112.25ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
4,612.24 (+1.42%)
4,612.24 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
325,500.00
325,500.00
Open
329,300.00
329,300.00
Day's High
331,500.00
331,500.00
Day's Low
328,200.00
328,200.00
Volume
733,656
733,656
Avg. Vol
1,108,314
1,108,314
52-wk High
331,500.00
331,500.00
52-wk Low
192,598.00
192,598.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
J. Bekker
|64
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Bob van Dijk
|44
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Basil Sgourdos
|47
|2014
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Mark Sorour
|55
|2015
|Group Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director
|
David Tudor
|2015
|General Counsel
