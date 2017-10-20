NEPI Rockcastle PLC (NRPJ.J)
NRPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
19,659.66ZAc
20 Oct 2017
19,659.66ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
231.66 (+1.19%)
231.66 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
19,428.00
19,428.00
Open
19,428.00
19,428.00
Day's High
19,940.00
19,940.00
Day's Low
19,327.00
19,327.00
Volume
543,458
543,458
Avg. Vol
--
--
52-wk High
19,940.00
19,940.00
52-wk Low
17,100.00
17,100.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dan Pascariu
|66
|2017
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Alexandru Morar
|33
|2017
|Joint Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Spiro Noussis
|46
|2017
|Joint Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Mirela Covasa
|35
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Nick Matulovich
|30
|2017
|Executive Director