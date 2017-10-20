Edition:
NEPI Rockcastle PLC (NRPJ.J)

NRPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

19,659.66ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

231.66 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
19,428.00
Open
19,428.00
Day's High
19,940.00
Day's Low
19,327.00
Volume
543,458
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
19,940.00
52-wk Low
17,100.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dan Pascariu

66 2017 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Alexandru Morar

33 2017 Joint Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Spiro Noussis

46 2017 Joint Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Mirela Covasa

35 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Nick Matulovich

30 2017 Executive Director
