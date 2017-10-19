Nesco Ltd (NSEN.NS)
NSEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
534.95INR
19 Oct 2017
534.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.90 (+1.31%)
Rs6.90 (+1.31%)
Prev Close
Rs528.05
Rs528.05
Open
Rs534.75
Rs534.75
Day's High
Rs544.90
Rs544.90
Day's Low
Rs529.95
Rs529.95
Volume
31,736
31,736
Avg. Vol
30,982
30,982
52-wk High
Rs587.60
Rs587.60
52-wk Low
Rs352.20
Rs352.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sumant Patel
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Dibakar Chatterjee
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer (KMP)
|
Dipesh Singhania
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jinal Jitendra
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Krishna Patel
|2016
|Managing Director, Executive Director