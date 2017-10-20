Edition:
United States

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NT1J.J)

NT1J.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

12,838.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

215.00 (+1.70%)
Prev Close
12,623.00
Open
12,838.00
Day's High
12,838.00
Day's Low
12,838.00
Volume
56
Avg. Vol
1,171
52-wk High
18,501.00
52-wk Low
11,000.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Christopher Seabrooke

64 2017 Independent Chairman of the Board

Herman Kotze

48 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Executive Director, Secretary

Phil-Hyun Oh

58 2007 Chief Executive Officer and President, KSNET, Inc.

Nitin Soma

50 2004 Senior Vice President - Information Technology

Philip Meyer

60 2006 Managing Director - Transact24 Limited
» More People

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc News

» More NT1J.J News