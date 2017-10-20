Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NT1J.J)
NT1J.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
12,838.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
12,838.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
215.00 (+1.70%)
215.00 (+1.70%)
Prev Close
12,623.00
12,623.00
Open
12,838.00
12,838.00
Day's High
12,838.00
12,838.00
Day's Low
12,838.00
12,838.00
Volume
56
56
Avg. Vol
1,171
1,171
52-wk High
18,501.00
18,501.00
52-wk Low
11,000.00
11,000.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christopher Seabrooke
|64
|2017
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Herman Kotze
|48
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Executive Director, Secretary
|
Phil-Hyun Oh
|58
|2007
|Chief Executive Officer and President, KSNET, Inc.
|
Nitin Soma
|50
|2004
|Senior Vice President - Information Technology
|
Philip Meyer
|60
|2006
|Managing Director - Transact24 Limited
- BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies Q4 GAAP shr $0.20
- BRIEF-Net1 terminates consulting agreement with Serge C.P. Belamant
- BRIEF-Net1 announces closure of FCPA investigation by U.S. DoJ
- BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies enters into an equity implementation agreement
- BRIEF-Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc says High Court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order