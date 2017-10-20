Edition:
United States

Netcare Ltd (NTCJ.J)

NTCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,533.61ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.39 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
2,537.00
Open
2,534.00
Day's High
2,555.00
Day's Low
2,452.00
Volume
7,458,154
Avg. Vol
5,205,872
52-wk High
3,632.00
52-wk Low
2,265.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jacob Kahn

77 2015 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Richard Friedland

54 2005 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Thevendrie Brewer

44 2015 Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board

Keith Gibson

46 2011 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Jill Watts

58
» More People

Netcare Ltd News